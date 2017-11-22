Limón Rotisserie worker charged with embezzlement (SFGate)

A worker at the popular Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie was arraigned on Monday on charges of felony grand theft for allegedly embezzling $200,000 from the restaurant, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The worker allegedly squirreled away the money over the course of 11 months in 2016 while he managed the restaurant’s catering operations. In November, other restaurant staff noticed the books were off. The worker’s attorney denied the allegations.

Limón first opened in the Mission in 2002 and has since added three new locations, including, most recently, one in Hawaii.

