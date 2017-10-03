Scissor-wielding SF robber takes bus transfers

Police report a man tried to steal bus transfers and threatened someone with scissors Tuesday morning.

At 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the 54-year-old suspect grabbed a stack of transfer tickets as he was getting off a bus at South Van Ness Avenue and Mission Street.

A 41-year-old man grabbed the suspect in an attempt to stop him, but the suspect tried to stab the man with a pair of scissors, forcing him to let go.

The suspect fled on foot and was not arrested. No injuries were reported.

Another robbery was reported by police, this one having taken place over the weekend.

A man estimated to be about 50 approached a 48-year-old woman at 10 p.m. on 24th Street between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street, and yanked the woman’s phone out of her hand. The woman in turn tried to follow the man, but he turned around, grabbed her, and pushed her to the ground.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injury and the suspect has not been arrested.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.