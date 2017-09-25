Video: SF residents talk Tasers

Over the last two weeks, the Human Rights Commission and the San Francisco Police Commission have held two public hearings on Tasers. We went out on the street to talk to residents.
The Commission will vote on the issue sometime this year.
Over the last two weeks, the Human Rights Commission and the San Francisco Police Commission have held two public hearings on Tasers. We went out on the street to talk to residents.
The Commission will vote on the issue sometime this year.
Filed under: Covering the Police, Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Police Commission, Today's Mission
Tagged: police
Something to add?