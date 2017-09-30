Two found shot to death in parked car at 21st and Rayburn in Dolores Heights

Police issued the following statement on the double homicide in Dolores Heights

On Saturday, September 30, 2017, at about 9:31 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department was called to the area of 21st and Rayburn Streets to check on the well-being of two people in a car.

Police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and discovered they were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid and summoned medical assistance, but the victims, an adult male and an adult female were unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police processed the scene for several hours and recovered a gun at the shooting location. A child seat was found in the vehicle though information developed by investigators indicates that there is not a child in danger. At this time, there is no indication that a suspect is outstanding or that the neighborhood is at risk.

The incident and the circumstances surrounding these deaths are being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a TIP to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.