DACA renewal fund reaches $3 million, thousands can still get help with renewal

A DACA renewal fund set up earlier this month by the Mission Asset Fund has gathered $3 million to help pay the fees of DACA recipients who are renewing their permits. That’s enough to pay for $6,000 application fees, and 4,000 people have already taken advantage of the fund. 2,000 opportunities (scholarships, as Mission Asset Fund is calling them) remain to be claimed.

The fund is the largest of its kind in the nation, fund organizers say, and it’s open to any DACA recipients nationwide.

Even after the Trump administration’s announcement that it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives people who were brought into the country as children without documentation permits to work, renewals are still possible for certain recipients. Those whose permits expire between September 9, 2017 and March 5 of next year are eligible to renew and receive the scholarships.

Some 800,000 people around the country use the program and about 154,000 of them are eligible for renewal.

Mission Asset Fund says all applications get reviewed the same day, and those granted receive a check made out to the Department of Homeland Security to submit to the government. The check is mailed to the applicant the day after MAF reviews their case; the applicant subsequently mails their application for renewal and the check to the government.

DACA recipients can apply for the funds online at LC4DACA.org through Friday, September 29. Local participants, however, who are able to come to the Mission Asset Fund offices at 3269 Mission Street in person to pick up a check, can submit applications for a scholarship as late as Monday and Tuesday of next week.