Woman injured by man throwing a can in SF Mission

Police report a 50-year-old woman was assaulted Monday afternoon on 16th Street between Bryant Street and Potrero Avenue.

The suspect reportedly had been escorted out of a shop by the woman, who was working as security there. The suspect, a man estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old, returned around 1 p.m. and threw a can at the security guard, hitting her face. The suspect fled on foot and the woman was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF