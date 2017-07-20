Sub-acute program at St. Luke’s to shut down, patients to be relocated (48Hills)

A sub-acute and nursing care facility at St. Luke’s Hospital is slated to shut down, according to a report from 48Hills. The closure could affect some 44 patients and result in layoffs for 72 employees, 48Hills reports:

The skilled nursing and sub-acute units — which provide comprehensive inpatient care designed for adults with high needs, such as ventilator care — are scheduled to be closed in October as part of hospital’s transition into a new $600 million campus that will likely open in early 2019.

