SF Mission’s Zeitgeist looks to expand

Zeitgeist is seeking to expand its business into the adjacent 80 Duboce Ave. Photo by Laura Waxmann

A former sheet metal shop at 80 Duboce Ave. could soon serve as an extension of the popular Mission District bar Zeitgeist.

As Capp Street Crap first reported, the owners of the bar at 199 Valencia St. are seeking to extend their liquor and food license into the adjacent building in a “premise to premise” transfer that would put them on the corner of Duboce Avenue and Valencia Street.

Planning records indicate the bar’s owners bought the adjacent 5,250 square foot industrial building in 2016, which bounds Zeitgeist’s outdoor patio and is separated by a wall decorated with pink elephants. A manager of the bar could not be reached for comment by press time, and it is unclear what the expansion will look like.

According to a spokesperson from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, the application was processed on June 26 and is still in the beginning phases of the agency’s review. If the application is not protested, the license could be issued in 60 to 90 days.

Zeitgeist’s coveted outdoor patio recently made headlines when the owners successfully protested a development at 198 Valencia St. that threatened to throw a shadow over Zeitgeist’s sunny patio. The Planning Commission told the developer to drop the building’s height a few feet by lowering the ceiling of the planned commercial space on the ground floor.