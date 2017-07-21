SF Mission crime: fire destroys parked car, man robbed at gunpoint

Police and fire officials responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle engulfed by flames near the intersection of 23rd and South Van Ness streets at 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to fire officials, the fire had originated in a box that was found next to the parked vehicle and had spread over, destroying the vehicle. Police have not reported any arrests in connection with the fire, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday by another man estimated to be the around the same age. The suspect approached the victim near 18th and Shotwell streets at 10:41 p.m., and demanded his property. The victim complied, and the suspect managed to flee on foot along 18th Street. Police have not reported an arrest.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.