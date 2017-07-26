SF Mime Toupe star’s fall from stage delays performances

Velina Brown, right, performing on Sunday at Yerba Buena before taking a fall from the stage. Photo by Mark Rabine

The Mime Troupe’s scheduled performance of Walls, a play on immigration and fear, on Wednesday July 26th at the Troupe Studio Space at 855 Treat Ave. is cancelled as its star is still recovering from a fall on Sunday.

Lead actress, Velina Brown fell off the stage on Sunday in Yerba Buena Gardens. One visitor who saw it happen said Brown’s fall from the stage seemed as it was part of the performance.

Today, the stage manager for the Mime Troupe, Rotimi Agbabiaka, the choreographer, said that Brown lost her footing when performing. She was taken to the hospital to check for any fractures and injuries. There were none but she remains a little sore which is why she is being given today to rest.

On Thursday, Brown will be back on stage as planned in 855 Treat Ave at 7:00 p.m. Ticket information and the performance schedule is available on the Mime Troupe’s website.