Robbery on Mission Street

At 2:00 p.m. on Monday police reported a robbery at 16th and Mission St. A 65 year-old man was counting money inside the store he works for when the suspect, a 20 year-old man, punched him, took the money and fled. The victim has no life-threatening injuries.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.