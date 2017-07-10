Pie skill alert! Get ready for Mission Pie’s contest!

This from our friends at Mission Pie

ANNOUNCING Mission Pie’s 11th Annual PIE CONTEST

Saturday August 26, 2017 from 1:30 – 4:00

Interested home bakers are invited to submit a sweet or savory pie to the 11th Annual Pie Baking Contest.

Contestants will be the first 20 people to enter. Current and former professional bakers are not eligible.

If you would like to participate…

Please register before 5pm on the preceding Friday August 25 th by signing up live, or at eatpie@missionpie.com or 415-282-4PIE with your name, email and phone number . NOTE: We need these three pieces of info to register you and we will confirm your participation by email.

A panel of judges will taste and evaluate each pie. Winners in a variety of categories will be announced around 3:00 pm . Feel free to bring friends and cheerleaders to the pie eating and finale.

While the judges are hard at work, you might choose to take a stroll in the neighborhood, visit a friend or run errands, go home and come back, or simply hang out at Mission Pie. At about 2:30, we will put pies out for contestants and enthusiasts to sample and the ceremony and announcement of winners will begin at 3pm.

Good luck, bakers!