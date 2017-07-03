Pair robbed at gunpoint in Dolores Park, four others robbed

Criminal activity in the area over the weekend included five robberies, including one at Dolores Park.

A 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend were sitting in Dolores Park at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, when two men approached. One of the men, estimated to be about 20 years old, pulled out a gun and took the victim’s purse. He put the gun in the purse and handed it to the other suspect, an 18-year-old man.

The suspects then fled in different directions. The younger suspect was arrested on 18th Street, and the gun and purse were recovered. The other man was able to evade arrest. Both the victims were unharmed.

Additional robberies

At 11:57 p.m. on Friday, police reported a robbery at 15th and Landers streets. A man pulled up in his vehicle and offered a 23-year-old man a ride. Once the victim was inside the car, the driver pulled out a knife and demanded that the victim hand over his property. The victim handed over his wallet and exited the car uninjured. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Barely more than an hour later, at 1 a.m. on Saturday, police reported another robbery. At 22nd and Mission streets, a 30-year-old man asked a 33-year-old man for a lighter. After the older man refused and began walking away, the suspect pulled him back. The victim fell on the ground, where the suspect kicked him. The suspect then took the victim’s phone and money and fled. The victim was transported to hospital.

A 61-year-old man was walking near 15th and Mission streets around 10 p.m. on Saturday when two women and a man took hold of him and another woman pulled his property out of his pockets. All the suspects fled the scene on foot, leaving the victim unharmed.

The fifth robbery took place at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday at 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Police reported that a man approached a 29-year-old man, punched him and knocked his cellphone out of his hand. The suspect then took a knife from the victim’s car and slashed all four tires before fleeing. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Assault

On Sunday police also reported an assault. At 1:51 p.m. on 24th and Folsom streets, a man struck a 33-year-old man in the face. The victim was knocked to the ground and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.