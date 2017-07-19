Paintball attack on Cesar Chavez St.

On Tuesday at 10:07 a.m. police reported that a group of three male juveniles attacked a 36 year-old woman parked on Cesar Chavez and Mission streets with paintball guns.

The suspects were shooting at the front of the bus the victim was parked in until she stepped out. At that point the suspects fled and one of them turned around and shot the victim several times in the body. There were no reported injuries.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF