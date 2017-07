Police officers from Mission Station will be at Mission Playground at 19th and Linda streets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on August 1 as part of National Night Out.

The event is a nationwide community-building campaign, launched to build relationships between police and their communities, in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.

SFPD will arrange for arts and crafts, games, music, food and a chance to meet a K-9 unit at the event.