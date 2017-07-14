Neighborhood Notes: Dijital Fix on Valencia to close

Closing sale at Dijitalfix, 820 Valencia Street.
By and Posted

Dijital Fix at 820 Valencia St. will be closing at the end of July. The store began in Brooklyn ten years ago and moved to the Mission in 2006 to sell electronics, gadgets and audio to the digital generation of the area. David Auerbach, the owner, says rents and costs are rising and revenues are not keeping up.

“I’m not doing retail anymore,” said Auerbach.

His employees can also no longer afford to live in the Mission, which has made having the store in the area impractical. Their clearance sale began on July 14th and will continue until the shop closes. CE

Work by Matthew Priest

La Victoria Brand from Southern California, is celebrating its 100th anniversary of producing the first-ever salsa in a jar, according to La Victoria. As part of the celebration it held an art contest and Matthew Priest, Mission District resident and local artist, won a $7,500 prize. LC

Sirron’s new work in progress. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Sirron Norris has a new mural going up at Dog Eared Books at 900 Valencia St. Stop by on Saturday to say hello. LW

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged:

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy