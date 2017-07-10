Mission weekend sees stabbing and three assaults, one in Dolores Park

Police report three people were assaulted over the weekend in San Francisco’s Mission District.

In what marks the third violent incident in Dolores Park in the last three weeks, a fight broke out at the park at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. Someone in the fight used an unknown sharp object to stab a 20-year-old man, who was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.

At 12:47 a.m. on Sunday, a 38-year-old woman was reportedly at a house party on 18th Street between Alabama and Florida streets, when she and a 24-year-old woman got into a verbal fight. The younger woman punched the older woman, who fell, suffering further injury as a result. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was arrested.

Also on Sunday, at 2:30 p.m., a man was attacked with a skateboard and a knife. The victim, a 28-year-old man, had become involved in a physical altercation with three men estimated to be in their 20s at 16th and Mission streets. The three younger men struck the victim with a skateboard as well as with the knife. The three suspects fled, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries for which he was transported to the hospital. No arrest has been made.

Stabbing

A stabbing may have occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets, but details are unclear. The victim, a 28-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, provided little information about how the incident unfolded, police reported.

Robbery

Late Sunday night, at 11:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was approached by a woman in her 20s and a man aged about 35 at Valencia Street and Duboce Avenue. The male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone, which the victim handed over. The suspect then struck the victim, knocking him to the ground. The man and woman fled on foot in an unknown direction, evading arrest. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.