A 54-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing inside a residential hotel near 16th and Folsom streets on Wednesday.

According to police reports, an argument between the victim and the 69-year-old suspect in the attack escalated, ending with the former being stabbed around 6 p.m. Police responding to the scene located the suspect and arrested him.

A nearby resident who was passing by Wednesday night said he noticed an “inordinate number of police cars” outside the Allstar Hotel.

The passerby spoke with a resident of the hotel and learned that an incident had taken place inside.

“It seems like a pretty extraordinary incident,” the neighbor said. On Thursday, a resident of the Allstar Hotel confirmed to Mission Local that the stabbing took place inside.

Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, said that the victim remains in the hospital and is recovering from his injuries. The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with attempted homicide.

Robberies

A man was assaulted and robbed at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday near Potrero Avenue and 15th Street by a group of four unidentified men, one of whom was armed with a knife. Police report that after approaching the victim, one of the suspects punched him and brandished a knife while the others searched the victim’s pockets. After taking the man’s cash, the suspects fled on food, evading arrest.

A 25-year-woman and a 22-year-old man were robbed near 18th and Church streets early Thursday morning. The couple was approached by two men in their late 20s, who attempted to snatch the woman’s purse. A struggle ensued, during which the one of the suspects brandished a knife and the other a handgun. The victims complied with the suspects’ demands to hand over the purse, their cell phones, and a tablet, and the suspects fled on foot, running northbound on Church Street.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.