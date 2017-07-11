Man attacked by dog during SF Mission robbery

A 43-year-old man was robbed and bitten by his attackers’ dog near Division and Bryant streets on Tuesday morning. The victim was reportedly walking down Division Street minutes after midnight when he was approached by a group of three men, estimated to be 25, 40 and 50 years old and their dog.

The victim became involved in a verbal argument with one of the suspects, while the others stole his backpack and a purse and ran away. As the suspects fled, their dog bit the victim, causing minor injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and police have not reported an arrest in the incident.

On Monday, a 52-year-old man was reportedly assaulted and robbed near 19th and Mission streets. The victim told police that he was sitting down near the intersection when a man estimated to be in his 50s approached him and assaulted him. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and fled in an unknown direction – police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.