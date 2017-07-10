Man arrested again for harassing Zuckerberg’s security guards (Chronicle)

William Gordon Kinzer outside the Hall of Justice in 2015. Photo by Emma Neiman

A years-old conflict between security guards stationed outside Mark Zuckerberg’s Liberty Hill home and a transient neighborhood resident flared up again on June 10, when William Gordon Kinzer was arrested and booked for driving without a license, violating a court order and being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Kinzer has been arrested at least two times previously for violating a restraining order that Facebook secured against him in order to keep him away from security guards. At least one guard stated that Kinzer had called security staff “monkeys” and “slaves.”

Now, San Francisco Chronicle columnists Matier & Ross report that it was Kinzer allegedly driving menacingly at the guards and clipping another car that led to his arrest in June.

The columnists go on to report that two of the guards working the day Kinzer was arrested are former Oakland Police Department officers with troubled histories at that department. They will not be testifying at Kinzer’s court date, the columnists say, which has happened before.

Kinzer is scheduled to go to court August 4 at 9 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Department records.