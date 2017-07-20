Listen Local: The story behind Stories Behind the Fog

Nermin Habib, left, and Diya Guha, right, of Stories Behind the Fog at the BFF.fm studio. Photo by Laura Wenus

While dozens of outlets have been covering homelessness extensively, you’re unlikely to find a take on the issue quite like what Stories Behind the Fog is doing. The project combines artistic photos with a narrative from the subject’s point of view to let the people being profiled tell their own stories.

Diya Guha and Nermin Habib talk with Mission Local to talk about how this project developed, their experiences working with the homeless community, and allowing these stories from the streets stay true to the teller.

