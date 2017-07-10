Listen Local: Art in the city with Dogpaw Carrillo

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

Mission Local chats with neighborhood artist and music poster designer Dogpaw Carrillo about street art in his youth, the Summer of Love, and working with some well-known local artists. You’ve seen his work all around the neighborhood but if you’re a Bank of America customer you’ve probably seen his work inside the 23rd Street branch above the tellers windows.

