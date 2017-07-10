Homicide at 24th and Mission Streets

Police report that at about 2:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shooting call at 24th and Mission streets. The male victim died of an apparent gun shot wound.

Police said that no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. Police asks that anyone with information call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 to Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The shooting was the fifth homicide in the Mission District so far this year.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.