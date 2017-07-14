Frida Kahlo’s 100th birthday celebration Sunday

Casa Bonampak at 1051 Valencia St. and Fiestas Fridas will be hosting a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest and birthday celebration Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. It is also Sunday Streets so the whole of Valencia will be a fiesta.

At Bonampak, anyone can participate in the categories of Fridog, Fridrag, Little Frida, Diego and Frida. The winner of the best Frida wins a Trump pinata filled with Airhead and Dum Dum candies.

The winners of the other categories can go home with Trump toilet paper, so that you can put Trump where he belongs, says the owner Nancy Charraga, or colorful Frida papel picado.

All who arrive in Frida costume will receive a free Pinche Diego postcard.

Tres leches cake will be served at 2 p.m. to celebrate Frida’s 100th birthday.

Those who arrive looking like themselves will be Fridafied on arrival. This means that Charraga will personally paint a unibrow on your face and place flowers in your hair.

