Dolores Park Style, outside the box

To the commenters from last week: We live in the world of online trolling. People have gotten to the point that they insult people they don’t even know. “Dolores Park Style” is meant to be lighthearted. Fun. Despite popular belief, if someone is dressed well, it doesn’t mean they are from L.A. As a San Francisco native and writer, that has dedicated my career to writing on San Francisco, I also cover our style. I write on whoever has that It Factor, and that includes natives and non-natives. If you looked at the other installments, it includes people of all backgrounds and sartorial styles. I don’t control who goes to the park; I just document those who have the best style on that particular day. Try to find the positive in this or skip over it if it isn’t your thing. We are too addicted to feeling offended, making assumptions, and reading into things that aren’t there. Alex

It was another fabulously sunny day in Dolores Park. I was really tempted to capture the sea of Colombian jerseys present (for a Colombian Independence Day celebration), but that would have been way too biased (as I’m Colombian and our jerseys are not that cute). The variety in clothing styles was more on point this week, with many who were very outside the box in terms of their outfits. Very San Francisco, and a total breath of fresh air. Vans, thrifting, and Buffalo Exchange were the common threads in fashion this week.

Name: Babalawo Satya

Brands?: “Well, I’m not wearing a particular brand, because this is a project I do. So I wear white for a year. In this project, my friends are giving me pieces.” Skirt made by Babalawo with friend and designer Christina Cordeiro, and top given to her by friend.

Vibe: Babalawo was a vision in white. She was wearing a copper bowl atop her head, a rose tucked behind her ear, and looked like a total goddess. Earthy, natural, simple, yet resplendent in the striking statement of all-white attire.

On fashion: I prefer to relate to what I’m wearing.

Name: Nina Reyes

Brands?: Vintage sequin cardigan sourced by Elias “Eli” Gonzalez, shirt from Buffalo Exchange, belt from vintage store in Corte Madera, Joe’s jeans that she cut the holes in, shoes from a random flea market in Guerneville, Sunset Campout earrings, Matsuda sunglasses from Tokyo

How would you describe your personal style in three words? Sequins. Patterns, or bold. And fun.

Vibe: We had seen Nina’s sequin sweater/jacket glistening in the San Francisco sun earlier that day. Like a cat, I had to follow the sparkly light. Nina’s look was eclectic and super stylish, but never looks like she’s trying too hard. The relaxed jeans balance the pizazz of the sequins, and her cool haircut just makes the ensemble appear that much cooler.

Name: Coco Hanson

Brands?: H&M top, Dolce Vita sunglasses, Hot Kiss leggings, Carlos Santana slides

What was your inspiration today for your outfit? I thought it was going to be cold today, so I wore this mesh shirt…and then I brought a jean…jacket and uh, pants and slides.

Vibe: Street chic. Comfortable, but with attitude. It was the combo of the hair, huge hoops, nails, mesh top, and sunglasses. Perfect balance.

Name: Dee Walsh

Brands?: Mesh shirt and overalls that she bought at Buffalo Exchange that day, Vans hat, and Nine West Boots

Name a celebrity whose style you admire: Well, I’m, I’m a huge Dita von Teese fan. Um, I do kinda dress a little bit themed. I’m a makeup artist, so anything that kinda matches what my makeup is saying. So today, I kinda went for a skater girl vibe. Um, so probably like, I don’t know, Nyjah Huston. Like, a dude. You know, any skater, professional skater.

Vibe: I was expecting to hear Selena when I asked Dee about celeb style, because the combination of a baseball cap, hoops, and red lipstick was giving me total Selena Quintanilla vibes. This was the second look featuring a mesh top that caught my eye, but it was anchored and toned down with the overalls (worn with one side unbuckled, ‘90s style). This whole look was total badassery.

Name: Chris Wimmer

Brands?: Dirk Dikkembergs jacket, 1901 shirt, Bonobos pants, Ray Ban sunglasses, Angela & William hat, Natural Standard shoes

How would you describe your look today? The last clean clothes I had?

Vibe: Although Chris was modest about his look, he looked super polished and put together. It was a very classic look, and dressy, but not too dressy.



Name: Riyaana Hartley

Brands?: All thrift store finds, with exception of jeggings from South Africa

What was your inspiration for your outfit today? Hmm. Um, I chose these polka dots ‘cause I was feeling a little bold and sassy. And this hat is my new favorite piece. I feel like it’s like instant vintage glam, and it also covers up frizzies. So it’s like my new best friend.

Vibe: Riyanna was wearing just two colors–mostly black and some white–and still managed to turn heads. Her turban added a fun, glam touch to her polka dot blouse and black jeans, and the boombox fanny pack was just icing on the style cake.

Name: Alex Bessonova

Brands?: ASOS dress, vintage shoes from Barcelona, Gianni Chiarini bag

Vibe: Alex’s (great name btw) dress was so beautiful that we had to flag her down. It was ASOS, but looked like a gorgeous vintage dress from the ‘70s. The pop of orange was refreshing, and she carried the vibrant hue to her manicure and pedicure. The bag and shoes–in different colors–were a confident departure from the norm of matchy-matchiness.

On wearing this dress in SF: Since then (buying the dress), I had problems with it, wearing that back in Russia, where I am from, because, like, you never see actually, like going to vintage style there. But here in San Francisco, when the weather is so nice, it feels like, like so easy to put something like this on because it’s something what San Francisco is about. Like flowers, and nice colors, and like, vintage. And I see that people looking at this kind of outfit smiling, because sometimes, like, they are from these days. Back when they used to have the same type of dresses. So all the elderly people are like, that’s the thing. And I just love these emotions, and I love the dress.

Name: Jasmine Mayr

Brands?: Topshop jeans, Marc Jacobs necklace, Steve Madden shoes, thrifted top and belt, and bag from boutique in London

How would you describe your look today? Like kinda vintage, kind of, like maybe like a little bit pinup-y? More like vintage chic.

Vibe: We actually spotted Jasmine inside Dolores Park Cafe. Her effortless outfit was easy, stylish and flattering. The belt and bag had the perfect amount of detail needed to elevate the whole look.

Name: David Kirkland

Brands?: Haters hat; tank top from the Galapagos, Ecuador; fishnet stockings from Multikulti, prescription Oakley sunglasses; “my girlfriend’s, like, booty shorts, because it was laundry day and I was pulling her stuff out,” and Adidas shoes

What do you want your style to say about you? Oh shit. Fuck. Hold on. Ok so. Today I was bringing keys to Lucy at work, and I wanted to be ultra sexy. And I wanted to, uh, be comfortable in the warmth. And like, uh, have something that fit well and like I can ride a bike in. And like I knew would make my girlfriend, like, jaw drop.

Vibe: We saw David whizzing by on his bike when we first got to the park, and thought we missed the opportunity to style stalk him. We were done for the day, when we saw him walk by. His look was so different and fun, and IDGAF-what-you-think-because-I’m-fly. He was also the least shy when we had him pose for the camera. He owned it. (I literally snapped in the air in accord.)

Name: Rachel Atkinson

Brands?: Billabong hat, Crap sunglasses by American Apparel top, Levi’s jeans, Skola clogs

Who is your style icon? I honestly don’t know if I have one. (Friend yells, “She’s her own style icon!”) I think I’m my own style icon! I don’t think I have one, honestly. I think I do my own thing.

Vibe: We were walking around and scoping the crowd when I saw not one, but two people wearing matching hats and sunglasses. It was Rachel and Max, a couple that decided to match that day. They looked like they stepped out of the ‘60s with their pastel accessories. Fun, sunny and unexpected.



Name: Max Rosen

Brands?: Hat and sunglasses are Rachel’s, pants that he wore to prom, and his mom’s belt, white t-shirt, and Vans

Are you guys usually matchy-matchy? (She says “no.”) We’re usually wishy-washy.