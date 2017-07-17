Assaults send two to hospital, one in life-threatening condition

An argument turned into an assault with a box cutter early Saturday morning and left the victim fighting for her life.

At 2:15 a.m., two women aged 42 and 58 had been arguing on 25th Street between Mission and Osage streets when the older one pulled out a box cutter and slashed the younger woman, police report. Passerby held the suspect until police arrived and arrested her.

The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police report another assault had taken place just after midnight on Saturday, but no arrest was made. The 27-year-old victim was found on Valencia Street between Duboce Avenue and 14th Street street bleeding from his mouth. When police arrived, the victim told them he had been jumped and lost consciousness.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF