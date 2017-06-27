Two men critically injured, 14-year-old robbed and more

Two men are in life-threatening condition after stabbings in the Mission District, police report.

In one incident on Sunday afternoon, officers were called to 16th and Capp streets and found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound. A second victim, age 21, was then found on 15th Street near Mission Street. This man told police he had been chased down the street, hit with a bottle, and later discovered he was stabbed as well.

The victim found on 16th Street is reportedly in life-threatening condition, while the man found on 15th Street suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the incident.

On Monday, June 26, another stabbing left a 56-year-old man in life-threatening condition on 16th Street, this time between Capp Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The man had been arguing with another man, estimated to be 30-years-old, at 9:55 p.m. The argument escalated to the point where the younger man stabbed the older man, then fled the scene on foot southbound on Capp Street. No arrest has been made.

14-year-old robbed and kicked

Three men robbed a 14-year-old girl Monday afternoon on 17th and Mission streets. The victim was walking down the street at 3:30 p.m. when a man estimated to be 60-years-old distracted her. Two more men, estimated to be in their 20s, then pushed the girl to the ground and took her phone, money, and necklace. The men then kicked the victim. She managed to flee the scene.

The girl was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and no arrest has been made.

Suspected fire-starter arrested

A 35-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a mattress and a chair inside a building on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets has been arrested, police report. The incident reportedly occurred at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, making the suspect likely the person who caused the one-alarm fire at a local SRO hotel yesterday that displaced four people. Police report the suspect fled, and was arrested later in the day, but did not report a possible motive.

Injured man walks into hospital

Police also report that just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old man walked into San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from an unknown weapon, but refused to give any suspect information or the location where he was hurt.

Robberies

At 2 a.m. on Friday, a 52-year-old woman was walking on Lexington Street between 18th and 19th streets when a man in his late 30s approached her from behind and pulled off her backpack. The suspect ran on foot, though it’s unclear in which direction he fled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was robbed of her wallet with credit cards, a driver license and cash. No arrest has been made.

A 21-year-old man reportedly met up with a woman in her late 20s on 20th Street and South Van Ness Avenue for sex just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. As the two were walking on South Van Ness Avenue, a second woman approached and pointed a gun at the man. The second woman stole the man’s wallet and cell phone from his pockets, and both suspects then fled on foot. No arrest has been made and the victim was uninjured.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, a 55-year-old woman was walking along Capp Street near 23rd Street when a young man approached her from behind, punched her, and took her purse. The man fled northbound along Capp street, and the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest was made.

On Sunday morning around 6:30, a 47-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop on Mission Street near 24th Street, with his bike leaned against the bus shelter, when a man took the bike and rode off. A second suspect then approached and punched the victim, then fled on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrest was made.

That evening, at 9:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was trying to get into her house on Capp Street between 21st and 22nd streets when three male suspects estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old approached her from behind. One of them took the woman’s phone out of her hand, while another tried to steal her purse. After a struggle, the woman was able to keep her purse and the suspects fled on foot northbound along Capp Street. No arrest was made and the victim was not injured.

Burglary

Sometime between 9 p.m. and 6:30 am. on Thursday, a man living on York Street between 26th and Cesar Chavez streets noticed his door open. A toolbox, some bicycles, bows and arrows, some binoculars and a flashlight were missing from the home. No suspect description was available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.