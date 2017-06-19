Two arrested in separate SF Mission assaults

Police reported five assaults and two arrests in the Mission District over the weekend.

At 1:39 a.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old man was arrested near 16th and Albion streets after he reportedly assaulted a 26-year-old man. According to police reports, the suspect’s girlfriend was involved in an argument with the victim, who shoved her. The suspect then punched the victim, causing him to collapse. Officers patrolling the area witnessed the attack, pursued the suspect on foot and eventually arrested him.

Police also arrested a 45-year-old woman who strangled a 32-year-old woman near 13th Street and Duboce Avenue on Saturday. The attack happened at about 2:55 p.m., and responding officers placed the suspect under arrest.

On Friday, a 23-year-old man was beaten by two men in their 30s near 24th and Folsom streets. According to police reports, the suspects parked their car next to the victim at 00:20 a.m., approached him on foot and then punched and kicked him several times, causing the victim to require medical attention. The suspects fled eastbound on 24th Street, evading arrest.

At 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, two teens were sent to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after they became involved in a physical altercation with a group of three men in their 20s. The teens, aged 18 and 17, were approached by the group near 18th and Mission streets and were punched repeatedly. The suspects managed to flee on foot, evading arrest.

A 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital on Sunday in non-critical condition following an assault at Hampshire and Cesar Chavez streets. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, reportedly struck the victim during an argument at 9:49 p.m., knocking him to the ground. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, while the suspect fled the scene.

Robberies

An unidentified man attacked and robbed another man of his phone near Erie and Folsom streets at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect was not apprehended, and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Also on Saturday, two men in their 40s robbed a 31-year-old man near 17th and Folsom streets after asking him for money. As the victim pulled out his wallet, one of the suspect punched him and grabbed it. A scuffle ensued when the other suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed him. The suspects fled westbound on 17th Street with the victim’s wallet, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.