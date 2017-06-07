Tonight: Rooftop fundraiser in support of homeless advocacy group

The Mission Merchants Association is hosting a rooftop fundraiser in support of the Saint Francis Homeless Challenge, a local advocacy group seeking to provide relief to the city’s homeless crisis by organizing with encampment residents, neighbors and city services.

One solution presented by the group are temporary housing pods – and the fundraiser’s organizers hope to raise at least enough to pay for four of these units, at $750 each. A presentation will be given by Amy Farrah Weiss, the group’s founder.

The fundraiser will be take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Asiento at 2730 21st St., and is supported by local businesses including Southern Pacific Brewing, Trick Dog, and Charles Chocolates. Entrance is free, but donations are encouraged at the door.