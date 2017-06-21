Sleeping man targeted in Mission District stabbing

A man sleeping in a Mission District doorway was stabbed with an unidentified, sharp object early Wednesday morning. The 43-year-old man had been asleep near 16th and Mission streets but awoke sometime around 4:56 a.m. to pain in his back. The victim witnessed an unidentified man run from the scene before realizing that he was stabbed.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while his attacker remains at large.

Police reported a string of robberies on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

The first occurred near 15th and Bryant streets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 25-year-old female bank teller was robbed by a man estimated to be in his 20s. The suspect reportedly approached the victim, handed over a note, and demanded that she hand over money. The victim complied, and the suspect fled on foot, evading arrest.

At 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday, a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were robbed of a lighter, Clipper card and bicycle near 19th and Folsom streets. The suspect were a group of three – two males in their late 40s and a 28-year-old female, who approached the victims and initially demanded money. When the 29-year-old victim refused, one of the suspects struck him with a stick. The suspects then stole the victims’ property and fled, evading arrest.

Minutes later, at 3:20 a.m., two unidentified suspects attacked and robbed a 38-year-old man near 19th and Church streets. The suspects fled with the victim’s wallet, cell phone and keys, and the victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No arrests have been reported in connection to the incident.

At 4:21 a.m. on Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was walking near Cesar Chavez and Mission streets was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect is a man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, and and managed to flee with the victim’s money. Police have not made an arrest in the robbery.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.