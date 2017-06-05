SF Mission’s Roxie Theater honored at the State Assembly

The Mission’s Roxie Theater was recognized on Monday as the 2017 Small Business of the Year for the 17th Assembly District, which encompasses eastern San Francisco.

The iconic theater has was built in its 3117 16th St. location in 1909 and first operated at the C.H. Brown Theater, and since 1933 as the Roxie Theater following renovations, making it the oldest continuously operating theater in the United States. The theater is distinguished by a large marquee and neon sign, and offers daily showings and a wide variety of programming.

The theater has also evolved into a platform for independent artists and filmmakers, and has hosted dozens of film festivals over the years. Currently, the Roxie is one of three theaters hosting the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival, which runs from May 31 to June 15.

“The Roxie is such an important cultural and artistic landmark,” said Assembly member David Chiu, who awarded the Roxie Theater. “After decades of serving as a forum for the independent film community, the Roxie deserves statewide recognition.”

Although the recognition is not tied to any financial awards, the theater’s executive director, Dave Cowen, said that he hopes that the award will “increase the visibility of the Roxie in both San Francisco’s film and nonprofit communities.”

“In just two years, we’ve grown from welcoming approximately 45,000 visitors per year to the Roxie to over 65,000 visitors this last fiscal year,” added Cowen. “We’ve worked hard to ensure the Roxie has a solid financial foundation, while still staying true to our mission to bring San Francisco the best in adventurous independent and foreign film.”