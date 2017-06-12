Man stable after stabbing, string of robberies in SF Mission

A 53-year-old man was the victim of a stabbing early Saturday near 23rd and Mission streets. The man was reportedly standing outside of a business around 2:05 a.m. when he became involved in a physical altercation with another man, estimated to be in his 20s. The suspect stabbed the 53-year-old man and then fled on foot, evading arrest. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

String of assaults in SF Mission

A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being robbed and assaulted early Friday morning. According to police reports, the victim and the suspect in the incident, a 26-year-old man, met at a business at 3 a.m. and went to the suspect’s home. The victim later left the home near 24th and Harrison streets, and was followed by the suspect, who proceeded to rob and assault him. The suspect fled the scene, evading arrest.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 63-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were targeted by a 64-year-old driver attempted to hit them with his vehicle. The incident occurred near 21st and Dolores streets, where the victims made contact with the suspect. The suspect fled the scene, but later returned, and was picked up by police. The victims were not injured in the attack.

A 49-year-old man involved in an assault near 17th and South Van Ness Avenue on Saturday was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition. At 10:45 p.m., the victim became involved in an argument with a 22-year-old man, who punched the victim and fled on foot. Police have not made an arrest.

Robberies

Two robberies took place Sunday, within minutes of each other. The first occurred at 10:01 p.m. near 19th and Mission streets, where a 35-year-old man sitting outside of a business was robbed of his necklace by a man in his 20s. During the struggle for the necklace, the suspect stabbed the victim, causing non-critical injuries. The suspect fled on foot, evading arrest.

At 10:12 p.m., a 53-year-old man was reportedly assaulted and robbed of his cash by a group of men at 24th and Mission streets. It is unclear how many men attacked the victim, and police have not made an arrest. The victim was treated for his non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.