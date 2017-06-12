SF Doc Fest in Photos

ROXIE THEATRE - It’s all happening! Photo by Andrea Salles
Posted

Andrea Salles is with Larsen Associates – the PR company for the SF DocFest. She sent in these photos from the docs shown at the Roxie over the weekend. 

THE WORK – Aaron Burris (subject), Miles McLeary (executive producer), Rob Albee (executive producer). Photo by Andrea Salles

Author Josh Hattam about to see THE WORK. Photo by Andrea Salles

RESISTANCE IS LIFE – Director Apo W. Bazidi playing 8-year-old EVLIN. Photo by Andrea Salles

Silvi Alcivar (the poetry store). Photo by Andrea Salles

THE TYPEWRITER – Subjects Silvi Alcivar and Jeremy Mayer after sharing the stage! Photo by Andrea Salles

THE WORK – Mother and son (Blue and Jairus McLeary). Photo by Andrea Salles

THE WORK – Jairus McLeary & attendee having a good laugh. Photo by Andrea Salles

THE WORK (Centerpiece Film) Jairus McLeary & Gothic Aldous USA 87 min California Premiere

Set entirely inside Folsom Prison, THE WORK follows 3 men during 4 days of intensive group therapy with convicts, revealing an intimate and powerful portrait of authentic human transformation that transcends what we think of as rehabilitation.

MOTHER’S DAY (8:00 min.)

The impact of mass incarceration on a generation of youth is explored through an annual Mother’s Day charity bus journey that take children from across California to visit their mothers in prison.

CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER (local filmmaker) Doug Nichol USA 103 min CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER is a documentary portrait of artists, writers, and collectors who remain steadfastly loyal to the typewriter as a tool and muse, featuring Tom Hanks, John Mayer, David McCullough, Sam Shepard, and others.

RESISTANCE IS LIFE Apologetics’s W. Bazidi USA 73 min

EVLIN is an 8-year-old girl who escaped with her family from their village in Kobane, Syria in September 2014, fleeing the terror of the militant Islamic State (ISIS). She now lives in an overcrowded refugee camp on the edge of the Turkish-Syrian border, so close that you could still hear the explosions. Evlin joins the adults who pray and sing on the border, watching the smoke rise above their beloved Kobane.

