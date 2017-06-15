Robber pulls gun on woman who resisted handing over her purse

Police responded to a robbery on Wednesday afternoon. At 3:30 p.m., on Folsom Street between 14th and 15th streets, a man in his 30s tried to grab a 54-year-old woman’s purse. The woman struggled to retain the purse, but the man brandished a handgun. The woman relented and handed over her purse.

The suspect jumped into a car driven by a man in his 20s, and the two fled the scene in the car. No arrest has been made. The woman was uninjured, but lost her credit cards, cash, and cell phone.

Burglary

At 3:02 a.m. on Thursday, a woman living on Guerrero Street between 26th and Cesar Chávez streets heard a noise in the room. When she realized the other resident of the home was not there, she called 911. The suspect, for whom a description was not available, fled from the home before officers arrived.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.