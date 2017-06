A man was stabbed Monday night on Bartlett Street near 24th Street, police report.

Just before 8 p.m., two men aged 56 and 51 were arguing when the older man stabbed the younger. When police responded, the suspect was arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.