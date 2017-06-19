Photo essay: Dolores Park style beats the heat

It was a sweltering day in Dolores Park, with temperatures soaring to 88 degrees. For some reason, San Franciscans tend to dress better when the sun is out – perhaps it is the freedom from all those mandatory layers. This weekend our photos are all about those who managed to stay cool while looking even cooler.

Vibe: Kitty was giving us a summer in France through a Thai filter. This cute, stylish style is similar to what you see fashionable girls wearing in Thailand. Chanel guaranteed she was the chicest one of all.

Brands? Chanel hat, Chanel earrings, Prada top, Express skirt, Vince Camuto sandals, Chanel crossbody bag

How would you describe your outfit/look? Everywhere, everyday wearing. It’s just nice and casual.

Vibe: Leah’s look was a throwback to the 80s with the fun pops of neon color. It was all about the beach and fun and effortless yet colorful.

Brands? Bathing suit from Brazilian shop San Lorenzo, Forever 21 shorts, flip-flops, cheap sunglasses from Hawaii

How would you describe your look? Hot weather ready, in a bikini, excited to be in San Francisco. And I’m from Florida, so I had to bring my style here.

Vibe: Jerrie looked regal in her head wrap and managed to look comfortable yet stylish, in a throwback ‘70s kind of way.

Brands? Forever 21 top/bodysuit, thrift store pants, thrift store skirt as head wrap, shoes from Buffalo Exchange

How would you describe your look? This is sunny, casual and it’s like cute and comfy at the same time. Because I feel free. Jerrie’s best friend interjects, calling the look “Afrohemian.”

Vibe: Sean complemented BFF Jerrie perfectly with the Afrohemian vibes, but was just as cool solo. Relaxed and super cool, but without looking like he tried too hard.

Brands? Straight Urban Outfitters, all the way, kufi made in Cincinnati, and some Chucks.

How would you describe yourlook? Same. “Afrohemian,” Jerry adds. Bohemian, kinda Afrocentric, hipster mix.

Vibe: Paige looked like a badass. In head to toe black, all that popped was her bold green hair. She was another one that looked so cool, but threw together the look easily.

Brands? Top ordered online from Chinese store, SR pants, Minnetonka moccasins, Spring armband

How would you describe your look? Hungover Sundays? I don’t know. Lazy Sunday.

Vibe: Rachel looked adorable in her overalls and bandeau top. The hat completed the sunny look.

Brands? Billabong top, eBay-bought overalls, thrifted hat

How would you describe your look? Sun and skin

Vibe: Carrie’s top was unique, and it turns out it is a bathing suit top, which makes it all the more interesting. The rest of her outfit was neutral black to anchor the print of the top. The summery braids and tortoiseshell sunnies were a great finishing touch.

Brands? Minnow bathing suit shirt, Ray Ban sunglasses, H&M shorts

How would you describe your look? I’m always inspired by vintage and like 1960s mainly.

Vibe: Brian’s shorts were pure warm-weather prep, but the floral print of his top added an edgy, coordinating counterpart that equaled one cool look.

Brands? Ricky Singh shirt, pants probably from Buffalo Exchange

How would you describe your look?

Tailor trimmed his pants to create shorts. Brian exchanged a thrift store top he received as a birthday gift for the one his daughter had wanted to give him all along.

Vibe: Isaiah also looked regal in his headwrap. The septum ring and coordinating kimono just added to the exotic yet relaxed look. The peek of Calvins and light-wash jeans contributed just the right touch of ‘90s to this ensemble. Although he wasn’t wearing them at the time, nearby were his Converse, in the perfect shade of blue for this outfit.

Brands? Thrifted shorts he created out of jeans, Calvin Klein briefs, Urban Outfitters shirt, headwrap he made, shell choker bought in Harlem, but from Ghana, Converse sneakers.

How would you describe your look? I’m all about thrifted finds. Today, my look would be, I don’t know. I was just very comfortable.

Vibe: Noor was giving us ‘70s roller skating vibes. Her outfit was sweet yet sexy, and casual but not boring. The shoes and socks were definitely the stars of the show.

Brands? Shoes from flea market shop in Croatia, American Apparel socks, Zara shorts, top from vintage shop, and Urban Outfitters sunglasses.

How would you describe your look? Um, like roller girl style, maybe.