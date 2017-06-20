Monday afternoon in the Mission sees two cell phone robberies

Robberies left two women with non-life-threatening injuries in separate cell phones incidents that took place in the Mission District on Monday afternoon, according to a police recap.

One of the women, 33, was leaving a business at the corner of 16th and Albion streets at 3:30 p.m. when a man man started speaking to her, then grabbed her phone and ran away.

Later, at 6:34 p.m. on South Van Ness Avenue between 16th and 17th streets, three men in their 40s assaulted a 24-year-old woman with pepper spray and took her phone as well as her money. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests were made in connection with the robberies.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.