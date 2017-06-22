Mission Cultural Center mural dedication ceremony tonight

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

“Spirit of the Arts,” an iconic mural on the face of the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts on Mission Street near 25th Street has been restored and will be rededicated with a celebration tonight.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., dancers and speakers including the Mixcoatl Aztec Dancers, District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen and MCCLA Director Jennie Rodriguez will mark the completion of a painstaking restoration effort.

Programming will also include a screening of a film about the mural and a reception with Salsa Caliente.

Originally painted in 1982 by Carlos Loarca, Betsie Miller-Kusz and Manuel Villamor, who all helped restore the 3,700-square-foot mural. You can read more about that undertaking here.

Details of the event are below:

Thursday, June 22, 2017, 5-8:30 p.m.

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts

2868 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA

Program:

5:00 – CELEBRATION DANCE: MIXCOATL AZTEC DANCERS

5:30 – OPENING REMARKS: District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, former Supervisor David Campos, Director of Cultural Affairs Tom DeCaigny, and MCCLA Director Jennie Rodriguez

6:30 – SPIRIT OF THE ARTS VIDEO

by MCCLA Multimedia Dept. Professor Carlos Cordova.

7:00 – RECEPTION

Music by SALSA CALIENTE BAND