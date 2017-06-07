(Updated) Man in critical condition after Capp St. shooting

Update: Police report that the shooting victim’s condition has stabilized.

Original story: A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning near 23rd and Capp streets. Police report that the man was in the area around 2:47 a.m. when he first heard a round of gunshots and then realized that he had been shot. The victim was unable to give a suspect description, and police have not made an arrest.

Robberies

A 16-year-old boy was targeted in a robbery at the 24th and Mission Street Bart Plaza on Tuesday. As in similar incidents this past week, the robbery took place in the early afternoon, at 2:35 p.m. The boy was held at knifepoint by an unidentified man estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old and robbed of his cash. Police have not made an arrest.

At 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a 26-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed near 18th and Mission streets. The woman was approached by a man in his 30s to 40s, who began talking to her. The man then punched the woman, took her purse, and fled the scene on foot. According to police reports, the woman later located the suspect and confronted him. The suspect again fled the area, but left the woman’s purse behind.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.