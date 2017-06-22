Listen Local: The Mission Community Market

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

Now in its new home at the Placita, the Mission Community Market has been around for seven years as the neighborhood’s farmers market. But it is more than just another place to buy produce. We talk with Jeremy Shaw, Board President for the market, and Audrey Roderick, who works with a youth program at the market called Urban Sprouts.

We talk about the history of the market, how it’s changed over time, the addition of the new Placita, and some of the people who make the market not only a place to buy vegetables but a community hub.

Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.