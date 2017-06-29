How San Francisco’s Mission District has responded to new temporary homeless shelters (KALW)

Mission Local reporter Laura Waxmann was interviewed by KALW’s News Director Ben Trefny. This story was produced by KALW – you can listen to the full broadcast here.

The city has three active Navigation Centers now. The first opened in 2015 in the Mission District. Soon, the Mission will get a temporary second one that will cost two-and-a-half million dollars to operate for about half-a-year. Laura Waxmann is a reporter with Mission Local, who focuses much of her work on homelessness. She explained how the Navigation Center initiative has changed and expanded over the last few years.