Dolores Park Style: let your freak fly

We may be casual at times, but San Franciscans will go all out (pun intended) when it’s time to celebrate. Pride is full permission to let your freak flag fly, although to us, it’s really just being part of the norm. We found this weekend’s stylish set among the thousands that partied it up in Dolores Park. The fashion finds today were fun, colorful, stylish, and very San Francisco.

Nikola Printz

Vibe: You couldn’t not notice Nikola in her banana print top, skirt, and head wrap. It was vintage-y, colorful, feminine, yet badass. The heart-shaped sunglasses added a fun pop of color, and she finished the outfit with brown leather sandals, and a powerful message.

Brands? Handmade top, skirt and head wrap (with the help of friend Drew), sunglasses bought on Amazon, Bellabeat activity tracker, and leather sandals scored at Mission Thrift.



I call myself Nikita Banana…yeah, Carmen Miranda, but Carmen Miranda of the resistance. And also, I just love bananas. They’re good for you, and they look like dicks, so they’re funny.

Ad Jaime

Vibe: Ad had the sparkly, throwback, ‘80s-meets-unicorn vibe going on. Her iridescent jacket and acid-wash shorts were super fun, and she threw modesty out the window by letting it all hang out, and going full-on, rainbow glitter all over the place.

Brands? H&M jacket, Smirnoff fanny pack, Converse sneakers

How would you describe your look? Glitter sparkle bitch?

Ella Hamrick

Vibe: You couldn’t miss Ella as she sparkled by in a pastel rainbow faux fur jacket, crystal headband, and crystal-studded tights. In pure more is more fashion, Ella sparkled up her eyes with shimmery makeup. The finishing touch was an ‘80s-esque teal Smirnoff fanny pack over a pair of pastel tie-dye shorts she created herself.

Brands? iHeartRaves jacket, Forever 21 bodysuit, handmade shorts, Smirnoff fanny pack

How would you describe your look? I was going for a unicorn, bubblegum, princess look.

Sarah Parlich

Vibe: Floating around the park with a boho parasol was Sarah. She was selling gypsy halos and “jingles,” and was every bit the happy San Francisco hippie.

Brands? Gypsy halos and Earthbound

How would you describe your outfit? I would describe my outfit as a gypsy fairy, in the jungle, maybe.

Andrew Finn

Vibe: This crystal fringe jean jacket was the perfect closing showpiece of the afternoon. Sparkly, iridescent, country glam yet ‘80s in style, (spectacular in person), it was everything you wanted in a fashionable jacket at Pride (or anywhere else for that matter). Andrew accessorized this Gap jacket himself. “Hot glue, and a wish, honey. And a prayer.” Throw in some cool sunnies and perfectly coiffed hair (which gave off its own Prince vibes) and you had a look that just had to be photographed.

Brands? Gap jacket, Thrasher t-shirt, Levi’s jeans, Converse sneakers, pin purchased at Dolores Park (benefiting Planned Parenthood), sunglasses purchased at an L.A. swap meet

How would you describe your outfit? Subdued compared to last year (laughs)



Chris Klink

Vibe: Andrew’s friend Chris complimented his denim on denim look with this throwback look of t-shirt and jeans, bushy beard and retro glasses.

Brands? Shirt designed by Chris’ friend Chris Serrato, Levi’s, Moscot glasses, and Converse sneakers

How would you describe your look? I have no idea. T-shirt and jeans.

Karis Wallace

Vibe: Karis looked polished in a summery printed dress, which she topped with an army green sleeveless vest. The perfect finishing touch were her tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses.

Brands? Gap vest, Target dress, shoes bought at Marshalls, Kaleo sunglasses, random find handbag

How would you describe your outfit? Like retro, hippie? I don’t know.

Miki Greene

Vibe: Miki looked like a badass, with a black leather jacket, big hair, and stylish sunnies. She was talking to someone just as stylish, who turns out is her girlfriend, Karis. One fashionable couple, indeed.

Brands? Chloe sunglasses, Blank NYC jacket, vintage earrings from a thrift shop in L.A., Rainbow shorts, Target shoes

How would you describe your look? Um, queer Diana Ross.

Brittany Schuld

Vibe: Brittany’s outfit was celebratory but not overkill. Her shirt read “Babes Against Bullying.” The overall look gave off a cute, throwback ‘70s vibe.

Brands? Forever 21 top, shorts from Target, flower crown purchased at Dolores Park (proceeds going towards a good cause), shoes from Forever 21.

How would you describe your look? Fun, and just enjoying life right now. Appreciating the Pride.



Kara Hegel

Vibe: Like most friends do, Kara complimented her friend Brittany well. She wore a colorful, knit triangle top and sunny hat, along with high-waisted acid-wash jean shorts. Fun, summery, with a ‘70s and ‘80s throwback vibe.

Brands? “Probably Forever 21 and Target, because, you know, I’m super classy like that.” H&M shorts, Forever 21 top, bracelet, and sunglasses, Guess shoes.

How would you describe your look/outfit? Happy, fun, easy.

Rebecca Kilian

Vibe: Rebecca was giving us country-club chic, preppy vibes, with a fun pop of hot pink throughout.

Brands? Lilly Pulitzer shirt and pants, Peter Beaton hat, and Mystique sandals

How would you describe your look? Cool prep