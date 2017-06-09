461 Valencia may soon be home to clothing retailer Everlane

The storefront at 461 Valencia Street may not be empty any longer. Everlane, a clothing retailer, has recently shown signs that they may be moving in. On April 19, the company filed an application with the planning department to move in. More recently, in honor of Pride month, they painted a mural on one of the property’s doors to promote the store’s 100% Human Collection.

Alyssa Bergerson, a public relations representative at Everlane, confirmed that the company has the space but said it is too early to share any details about how it will be used.

Previous prospective tenants of the space have found themselves at the center of some contention.

The space has been in flux since 2014 when the gallery ArtZone 461 moved out after six years in business. Several businesses have since attempted to move in, but neighbors and the Planning Commission have been intent on keeping the site a retail space.

For a period in 2015, the luxury automobile manufacturer Pagani briefly used the building as its United States corporate headquarters. They may have also planned to display cars there, which some neighbors said was out of character with the neighborhood. The company moved out of the building after the city asked for some expensive renovations .

In 2016, Keller Williams Realty tried to move its offices in, but the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association asked that the space be used for retail. Keller Williams attempted to compromise by making room for a small café and real estate themed bookstore in the front of the shop, with the offices in the back, a plan the San Francisco Planning Commission failed to buy. Keller Williams eventually withdrew its application and moved to a different building down the street.

Will Everlane be a better fit for the space than its most recent occupants? Founded in 2010, the clothing brand specializes in basics and promises complete transparency about its operation. Its website features information about its factories and breaks down its pricing for consumers, promising to sells clothes “without the traditional markups.”

Though Everlane began as an online retailer, it has operated a brick and mortar boutique — The Everlane Lab, which its website calls a “retail experiment” — at its headquarters on Folsom street between 17th and 18th streets since last August. Now, what plans the company might have for this new space remains to be seen.