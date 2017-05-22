Woman in critical condition after possible hit and run in SF Mission

A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition following a possible hit and run on Sunday morning. The woman was found around 3:51 a.m. lying in a street near the intersection of 16th Street and Potrero Avenue with life-threatening injuries, police report. A suspect and vehicle description were not immediately available, and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Assault

On Saturday, a 51-year-old woman who walked into a scuffle between a man and two women was injured. According to police reports, the woman was walking near 17th and Mission Streets when she encountered the three unidentified suspects, who were involved in an altercation. It is unclear if the 51-year-old woman became intentionally involved in the scuffle, but she was pushed and injured. The suspects have not been arrested and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Home invasion

Four men between the ages of 30 and 57 became the victims of a home invasion on Sunday morning. According to police reports, the men had been asleep in their home near 18th and Sanchez streets when three suspects entered the residence around 6:20 a.m. The suspects kicked in the victims’ bedroom doors and brandished their weapons – a handgun and a taser – before demanding the victims’ property. The victims complied, handing over their cell phones and other items. The suspects fled on foot, evading arrest.

Three robberies and one arrest

Police report the arrest of a 53-year-old man on Sunday who first stole from a store near Market Street and Duboce Avenue and then assaulted the store’s security guards after the latter confronted him. Around 5:30 p.m., the guards had watched the suspect place several items into a bag and then walk past the checkout stands without paying for them, attempting to leave the store. As the guards moved to detain the suspect, he hit them with his shoulder and elbow, police report. Police arriving at the scene took the suspect into custody.

A 28-year-old man was robbed of a necklace he had been wearing while walking near 22nd and Bartlett streets. At 1:30 a.m., the victim was approached by two men in their 20s, one of whom grabbed the victim’s necklace while the other punched him. Both suspects fled in a vehicle driving northbound on Bartlett Street.

A 25-year-old woman robbed a 50-year-old man who was sitting inside of his car at 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and Shotwell streets on Sunday. According to police reports, the woman approached the man and punched him before snatching his cell phone. The woman fled on foot, evading arrest.

Burglary

Also on Sunday, at 1:05 a.m., a 41-year-old man woke up in his residence near 15th Street and San Bruno Avenue to noises in his hallway. The victim encountered a man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old and confronted him for entering his home. The suspect then motioned to hit the victim with a tool, but didn’t actually follow through. The suspect then fled on the victim’s bicycle, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.