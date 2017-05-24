Members of the San Francisco Fire Department and American Medical Response volunteered their time off to teach first aid and CPR to students at John O’Connell High School. The students completed the course last Friday and were able to get up close to see what equipment is used in all aspects of saving lives, as well as possible career opportunities.
VIDEO: John O’Connell students learn first aid and CPR
John O'Connell students with SFFD and AMT members. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics
Something to add?