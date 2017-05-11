Today: Mission youth will march toward a college education

Over 500 students and their families are expected to march through the Mission District today to declare their commitment to gaining a college education.

The annual March to College will begin at 3 p.m. at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 at 3351 23rd St. From there, the march will snake along Mission Street and down 20th Street to John O’Connell High School at 2355 Folsom St., where a college fair will be held from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The march is organized by Mission Graduates, a nonprofit organization that increases the number of K-12 students in the Mission District who are prepared for and complete a college education. Other participating schools include Marshall Elementary, Bryant Elementary, Flynn Elementary, One Purpose, James Lick Middle School, Everett Middle School, and SF International High School.

The action will not only celebrate college expectations, but also those students who have move out of English Language Learner status to Fluent English Proficient – the reclassification means that those students no longer need additional English classes.

More information on the march can be found here. Questions can also be directed to Eric Cuentos, Parent Partner Program Director, at eric@missiongraduates.org or 415-864-5205 ext. 501.