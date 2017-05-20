The Sweep Report: When the cleaning crews fail to show up

Couper, who lives in an encampment along Division Street, waits for city cleaning crews to arrive. Photo by Laura Waxmann

A group of some 15 people living underneath the 101 freeway underpass at Brannan and Division Streets say they were “stood up” by Public Works cleaning crews who first instructed them to clear their encampment temporarily for a routine cleanup and then failed to appear for the actual cleaning, according to some of the encampment’s residents.

“We worked through the night to get this ready so that we would be abiding by what they wanted and they left us hanging and basically made us feel stupid,” said Couper, a resident of the encampment who on Friday afternoon lugged her belongings from the parking lot of a fitness gym near the intersection back onto the Division Street adjacent sidewalk.

Cooper said that she and the other campers had spent the previous night reluctantly sorting through their belongings, discarding trash and dismantling their tents in anticipation of the city-cleaning crews for what they were told would be a routine cleaning of the sidewalk around 5 a.m.

The sidewalks were to be powerwashed, Couper said, and the crews said that afterward, the campers would be allowed to return to their campsite. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works did not immediately return requests for comment.

Although the campers cooperated, the crews failed to show up, leaving the former waiting in mounting frustration, said Couper, who called the waiting game a drag.

Proposition Q, passed by San Francisco voters in November, makes tents on sidewalks illegal but mandates that a 24-hour notice be given to encampment residents before their removal. Six Public Works trucks arrived on Thursday and tried to clear the camp said Cooper, adding that they had not been given 24-hour notice so the trucks backed off and warned they would return on Friday morning.

“We were very adamant about not moving and that bought us time until today,” Couper said. “We moved all our stuff [overnight], because I promised them [Public Works] that we would have everything squared away.”

But on Friday morning, no one came.

“People out here already have a hard enough time with just holding on to their belongings. But then when someone of authority says, ‘hey we are coming out here at this time and you have to move,’ and we get prepared for that like today – It’s just a let down,” said Couper.

Since last summer, the city has been mulling over humane and sustainable strategies to moving the some 300 people living in tents on the streets of the Mission District into shelter and supportive housing.

The city’s Department on Homelessness and Supportive Housing has over the past year targeted large scale encampments for a methodical, month-long removal process in which their residents are connected to services and prepped for placement in Navigation Centers .

Sweeps, in which campers are forced to clear a certain area permanently and often dispersed into the surrounding area, have been largely deemed ineffective in that process.

While the Brannan Street campers waited for Public Works to arrive, a city-sanctioned encampment resolution was underway a few blocks over at a much larger encampment on San Bruno Avenue. Service providers handed out snacks and water to the some 100 campers living in that area, and the CIty’s Encampment Resolution Team was sighted counseling campers and preparing them to move out of the area and ideally, off the streets.

It is unclear what prompted Friday’s planned cleanup, but Couper speculated that it was likely due to complaints from surrounding businesses.

When asked if calls for service and complaints have been made in regard to the campers directly outside, a receptionist at the a fitness studio located at the intersection said “plenty.”

A broken wooden dresser, several deflated cardboard boxes and other discarded items were sorted into a “trash pile” on a piece of the sidewalk closest to the Division street side.

The campers had placed the items there to be trashed by the city’s cleaning crews.

As one of the encampment’s residents added to the pile of trash, Couper yelled at her to move off the sidewalk to make room for oncoming pedestrians.

“We keep it clean and try to be respectful and try to step out of the way when people walk down the sidewalk. We are doing the best we can. People have to go to work. It’s not fair for us to be fucking shit up,” said Couper.

By 2 p.m, some eight hours after the sidewalk maintenance was scheduled to take place, the Brannen Street campers continued to wait for the Public Works dump trucks to arrive.

