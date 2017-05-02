Roseville woman searches for partner missing in San Francisco

A resident of Roseville, Calif. is trying to locate her partner, last heard from in a phone call he reportedly made from a San Francisco Greyhound station.

According to Jessica Obey, 27-year-old Zachary Brendan Owen went missing in late March from their home in Placer County where he lived with Obey and their two children. On April 4, Obey said she received a call from Owen using a phone she later learned he had borrowed in San Francisco. She has been unable to contact him since.

Obey said Owen was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and uses heroin and other drugs but requires medication. He is described as a white male, five feet and 10 inches tall, with green eyes and dark blond hair with reddish undertones in his facial hair. Owen also has a tattoo reading “Jesse” on his left forearm.

“His 2 children and I are …very concerned for his safety and well being,” Obey wrote. “It is imperative I get him out of San Francisco and back home into his treatment and on medication. We love him very much and pray for his safe return home to us.”

Obey said she had reported Owen missing to both Roseville and San Francisco police and asked that anyone with information contact her at 916-241-6841 or 831-713-0522.

