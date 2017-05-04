Police cordon off corner of 24th St. BART plaza

A portion of the northeast plaza at 24th and Mission streets remained taped off Thursday at 5 p.m., but it was unclear what had happened.

A woman who requested anonymity said she saw a young man with a stab wound in his side run to the plaza and briefly take a seat before an ambulance came to transport him away. She said another young man also ran through the plaza, though it’s unclear what his relationship was to the wounded man.

Police at the scene declined to comment and media relations officers were not immediately available for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.