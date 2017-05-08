Photos: “Baile en la Calle” livens up a Mission Sunday

A bit of sunlight brought crowds out to the sidewalks of the Mission on Sunday to watch performers stationed in front of the neighborhood’s murals in “Baile en la Calle: The Mural Dances,” a recurring performance program, now in its fifth year, from Brava Theater Center and the Precita Eyes Mural Arts Center.

Featuring Antoine Hunter & His Urban Jazz Dance Company, Jessica Racinos & Rising Rhythm, poet and singer Sandra García Rivera, youth drumming ensemble Loco Bloco, Cuicacalli Dance Company, Cuicacalli Escuela de Danza, and Mariachi Juvenil la Misión, the tour’s themes spanned from immigration to feminism to labor rights. Performers used song, dance, poetry and sign language to engage with their audience. You can read more about individual performers here.